Disrespectful Leaders

A friend of mine put on Facebook….

“Where do ” leaders” in the church find it in the Bible to be disrespectful to anyone? I am tired of supposed “leaders” posting disrespectful videos, memes, etc. We are to love everyone and pray for our leaders whether you like them or not! Please stop! You are not sharing the love of Christ but giving people a reason to call you a hypocrite. Tough words I know but true!”

On her thread, some have already started the “sorry, but the Word is confrontational” defenses. Some have already started busting out how Jesus called out the Pharisees and religious leaders.

I want to add the missing thought that brings balance to the two. Jesus was confrontational…. to hypocritical religious leaders who claimed to represent God but where living in sin without love.

When it comes to the world, he still confronted sin but not with Facebook rants, critical words, or dropping the mic on people. He never negated the truth but always in love. Some who use the “Bible confronts” defense need to take a breath and take an inner look. Is the Spirit in it?

We can sometimes feel like we are the martyrs when we are actually the abuser.

I love this verse…. It’s at my desk at the office to help me process.

“The aim of our charge is love that issues from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith.” I Timothy 1:5

Before you open your mouth…..

– is the truth being presented from a PURE heart (or is there anger or defense in your heart?

– is the truth coming in a way that you have a CLEAN conscience; not where you’re trying to make everone happy but it truly is at peace before God and his heart for the person or people you are addressing?

– Is it coming from a SINCERE faith or from a personal place of wanting to be right?

Might help some… might anger others… but I it’s my feeble attempt to stay in 100% love/ 100% truth.

Pastor Tom Hypes

