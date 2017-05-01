Random Acts of Kindness

by

This guest column was written by Bob Goyer, Community Relations Director of Kingston Residence of Marion

Think about the last time someone did a random act of kindness for you. It probably put a smile on your face. While we may be busy in our daily lives, there’s a very deserving group who would appreciate a random act of kindness and that is the elderly. It isn’t about money. It’s about finding a moment to make a small difference in another person’s life. Take time to brighten an elderly’s day through a random act of kindness. You may find that it will brighten yours too. Too often the elderly are forgotten or avoided. Just because they are older doesn’t mean they still don’t need a kind word, a kind touch or a kind gesture. It’s a good bet that many of them don’t have family or friends that take time to listen to them or offer a hug that will brighten their day.

I asked some of our residents what acts of kindness they have received and here are some of their comments.

“Someone helped me get into my car one day and it meant a lot to me.”

“Out of the blue a friend called me who I had not talked to for a long time. I really enjoyed that.”

“I got a card from a friend that just wanted to let me know that they were thinking of me. I cried happy tears.”

“While wheeling myself down the hallway, another resident came up behind me and pushed me on down to the dining room. That was so nice.”

A random act of kindness can be in word or deed. It doesn’t have to be a big thing but can be something simple that only takes a moment to do. The Bible has a lot to say about kindness. Here are a few verses:

Anxiety weighs down the heart, but a kind word cheers it up. Proverbs 12:25

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.

I Corinthians 13:4

I Corinthians 13:4 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness. Galatians 5:22

clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Colossians 3:12

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you. Ephesians 4:22

I have observed random acts of kindness at Kingston every day by residents, families and staff. We can’t have too many acts of kindness. As you go about your day, try to find ways to do random acts of kindness especially for our seniors and elderly. They will be blessed and I guarantee that you will be blessed as well.