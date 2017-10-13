Breaking the Silence: Sexual Abuse and Human Trafficking Conference

by

The numbers of real lives impacted from sexual abuse are astounding. What is more heartbreaking is when you realize a real person with real hurt is tied to every number.

That is why we are bring international speaker and author, Nicole Braddock Bromley to Marion for a time of sharing and hope for those impacted and their loved ones who wish to partner with them in freedom. The Shepherd’s Fellowship is partnering with Love INC, Voice of Hope Pregnancy Distress Center and Turning Point for this one night event.

To show why this is so important to us, let me share with you a recent thought from Nicole, our speaker and sexual abuse survivor… (then below we will put more information about the event and how you can come!

From Nicole Braddock Bromley… “1 in 3 girls and 1 in 6 boys are sexually abused by the age of 18, usually by someone the child knows and has been taught to trust. Look beneath the surface… be vigilant… it’s our responsibility to protect and care for the innocent little ones of the earth.”

Breaking the Silence: I Am One Voice Conference

Friday at 7 PM – 9:30 PM

@The Shepherd’s Fellowship

Join us for a night with author and international speaker, Nicole Braddock Bromley as she teams up with 104.9 The River’s Mary O’Brien to bring hope and healing to our community on issues of sexual abuse and human trafficking. If you have had a personal experience, struggle with a current challenge, or are interested in being there for others… this would be a great chance to come together for this one night conference and book signing.

We will also be welcoming and supporting Love INC of Marion, Voice of Hope Pregnency Center and Turning Point.

“Pain draws us into hiding. PURPOSE calls us out.” Nicole Braddock Bromley

TO GET TICKETS

http://iamonevoice.org/home

The Shepherd’s Fellowship

1647 Marion Marysville Road

Marion, Ohio 43302

740-382-3500

tsflife.com

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the link below. $1 of each ticket will go to Voice of Hope Pregnancy Center. $1 of each ticket will go to Love INC Marion. $1 of each ticket will go to Turning Point.

More about Mary…

When she’s not hanging out with her hubby and son, Mary’s either passionately playing sports, generously volunteering, or hitting the clearance rack. You may hear Mary talking about her short comings and the messy side of life. Yet, if you hang around long enough you’ll also realize that her sensitivity is balanced by her strong-will and sarcastic sense of humor. Mary’s most known for her enormous collection of hand sanitizer and her neat and tidy home and office space. Mary is one half of the popular morning team “Mornings with Mary and Josh” on 104.9 fm The River.

More about Nicole…

Author. International Spokesperson. Sexual Abuse Survivor. Abolitionist. Mama of Boys.

Nicole is devoted to spreading a powerful and vital message across America and around the globe. In Nicole’s internationally-recognizedkeynote, “Our Little Secret,” and in her books, Nicole uses her own life story to break the silence on sexual abuse, and to bring hope and healing, empowering others on a journey from victim to Victory Over Impossible Circumstances.

Nicole has authored three books: Hush: Moving from Silence to Healing after Childhood Sexual Abuse, Breathe: Finding Freedom to Thrive in Relationships after Childhood Sexual Abuse and SOAR: A Companion Workbook to “Hush” and DVD Series for Personal and Group Study and she has another one in the works!

Nicole is the founder of OneVOICE and the founder and Executive Director of OneVOICE4freedom, a non-profit organization stopping child sex trafficking around the world. In 2010 Nicole began a campaign across East Africa to Stamp Out Child Sexual Abuse and Trafficking and was the first woman to ever give a public address on the topics of sexual abuse and child sex slavery in the country of Uganda. The First Lady Janet Museveni then unveiled Nicoles book Hush as a national resource for survivors and citizens in positions of prevention and support. In 2012 Nicole went undercover to Cambodia for a rescue and restoration film project of Life Outreach International, where she met with child sex slaves in brothels and helped them tell their stories. She founded OneVOICE4freedom following that life-changing work and has since built 2 schools and provided prevention education for tens of thousands of at-risk children and families in rural poverty-stricken villages targeted by traffickers.

Nicole is a member of the Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network (RAINN) Speakers Bureau and the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Heath and Safety Speakers Bureau. Nicole was the recipient of 2016 Role Model Magazines Top 25 Influential Women Award and the 2011 winner of Marietta Colleges Outstanding Young Alumna Award. She is a frequently featured expert guest on television and radio broadcasts around the world.

Nicole is known for her charm, wit and transparency and a highly sought after speaker on difficult topics. Audiences of all ages, beliefs and backgrounds relate to her, confide in her and are inspired by her. Each year, she presents programs to thousands of students in colleges & universities, high schools, middle schools, residential treatment centers, churches, community awareness events and conferences. Nicoles message and delivery inspires hope, healing, authentic relationships and helps us all realize our ability to make a difference.