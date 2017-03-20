United Way opens 2017 funding cycle

by

United Way of Marion County announced today that they will be accepting applications for program funding for the 2018 calendar year. Programs must demonstrate that they are able to measurably impact specific Marion County indicators in the following categories:

Education – Helping Children and Youth Reach Their Potential through Education

Income – Promoting Financial Stability

Health – Improving People’s Health

Safety Net – Providing a Quality Safety Net

To be eligible, an agency must: 1) be a not-for-profit organization, 2) maintain an organized, auditable and accurate system of accounting (by United Way standards), 3) practice non-discriminatory programming, and 4) have a voluntary board of at least seven members. Funding recommendations will be made after review by local United Way of Marion County volunteers.

Applications will be available online March 15th at www.unitedwaymarion.org under the community investment tab. Application’s will close April 28th. Please call Cory White (Community Impact Manager) at 740-383-3108 with any questions.

The United Way of Marion County provides leadership in mobilizing resources by offering opportunities for people to measurably improve their lives.