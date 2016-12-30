Funding available for transportation for area seniors

by

The Marion County Council on Aging is currently accepting proposals for the provision of transportation services for Marion County older adults age 60 and over. Funding is available for both local transportation needs, as well as medical transportation to the Columbus, Delaware, and Mansfield areas.

Complete bid packets, containing detailed service specifications and other necessary information, are available for all agencies who are interested in applying.

The deadline to return completed applications is Friday, February 17, 2017. Agencies who wish more information on how to submit a proposal should contact Bede Agner, Director of the Marion County Council on Aging, at 740-387-0401.