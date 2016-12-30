You are here: Home / News / Funding available for transportation for area seniors

Funding available for transportation for area seniors

December 30, 2016 by

The Marion County Council on Aging is currently accepting proposals for the provision of transportation services for Marion County older adults age 60 and over. Funding is available for both local transportation needs, as well as medical transportation to the Columbus, Delaware, and Mansfield areas.

Complete bid packets, containing detailed service specifications and other necessary information, are available for all agencies who are interested in applying.

The deadline to return completed applications is Friday, February 17, 2017. Agencies who wish more information on how to submit a proposal should contact Bede Agner, Director of the Marion County Council on Aging, at 740-387-0401.

Story filed under:
About Marion Online News

Marion Online is owned and operated by the (somewhat) fine people at Neighborhood Image, a local website design and hosting company. We know, a locally owned media company, it's crazy. To send us information, click on Contact Us in the menu.


Related posts

(these are automatically generated):


  1. Marion YMCA holding “Healthy For Life Active Older Adult Open House”
  2. Free services offered to help make informed choice on Medicare Open Enrollment
  3. Community Chat to focus on cash benefits for war era veterans
  4. Marion Sheriff announces expansion of Senior Watch program