Government closings announced for Christmas, New Year’s

Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing the following closings and adjusted hours for City Offices over the 2016 Christmas and New Year’s holiday weeks. Please note, as a result of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, the holiday will be observed on the Monday of each week.

All departments in City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday and Monday, January 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Various departments may be observing different business hours than normal on Friday, December 23; therefore, it is suggested that residents call ahead to ensure the department they are wanting to do business with is open.

Sanitation collection will not take place on December 26 or January 2. Residents, with Monday sanitation service, are asked to have their collections at curbside by 7:00 am on Tuesday, December 27 and Tuesday, January 3. Crews will collect both Monday and Tuesday’s refuse on each Tuesday. Sanitation crews will also begin collecting live Christmas trees on Tuesday, December 27 and continue tree collection through the month of January. Live Christmas trees should be placed at curbside on the resident’s trash collection day. All lights and decorations should be removed from the tree and the tree should NOT be wrapped in plastic.

Buses for Marion Area Transit will not be in operation on Monday, December 26 or Monday, January 2.

Marion Senior Center will be closed Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26, as well as Friday, December 30 through Monday, January 2.

Necessary services including police and fire will operate as usual.

Marion County Job & Family Services (740-387-8560), Child Support Enforcement (740-387-6688), and OhioMeansJobs – Marion County (740-382-0076), including the Resource Room, will close at Noon on Friday, December 23, and remain closed through Monday, December 26, in observance of Christmas. Regular hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the website is www.mcjfs.com.

Marion Public Health will close at noon on December 23rd and remain closed on Monday, December 26th. All divisions will reopen at 8:00 am December 27th. Marion Public Health will also be closed on January 2nd for the New Year’s Day holiday.

The closing will affect all divisions of the Marion Public Health including the Administrative, Vital Statistics, Environmental Health, Nursing, Emergency Preparedness, and WIC divisions.

Information about Marion Public Health can be found at www.marionpublichealth.org.