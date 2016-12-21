Marion unemployment down slightly with smaller available workforce

by

The unemployment rate for Marion County was down slightly in November 2016 to 4.6 percent from 4.7 percent in October. That dip comes not from a change in the number of people unemployed, but from 100 fewer people in the available workforce.

The November rate is still significantly lower than a year ago when it stood at 5.1 percent. However, that difference is, again, primarily due to fewer people in the available workforce.

Marion’s unemployment rate is the second highest in the area, topped only by Crawford County.

County – Nov-16 – Oct-16 – Nov-15

Crawford – 5.9 – 5.5 – 6.6

Delaware – 3.2 – 3.4 – 3.4

Hardin – 4.5 – 4.7 – 4.4

Marion – 4.6 – 4.7 – 5.1

Morrow – 4.4 – 4.4 – 4.8

Union – 3.4 – 3.6 – 3.5

Wyandot – 3.4 – 3.5 – 3.5

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in November 2016, unchanged from October. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,100 over the month, from a revised 5,497,300 in October to 5,506,400 in November 2016.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 278,000, down 2,000 from 280,000 in October. The number of unemployed has increased by 9,000 in the past 12 months from 269,000. The November unemployment rate for Ohio was 0.2 percentage points higher than the November 2015 rate of 4.7 percent.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 4.6 percent, 0.3 percentage points lower than in October 2016, and 0.4 percentage points lower than November 2015.

Total Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment (Seasonally Adjusted)

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,100 over the month, from a revised 5,497,300 in October to 5,506,400 in November 2016, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Goods-producing industries, at 909,700, added 2,200 jobs as gains in construction (+3,600) exceeded losses in manufacturing (-1,000) and mining and logging (-400). The private service-providing sector, at 3,816,300, gained 5,600 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+10,300) and financial activities (+800) surpassed losses in educational and health services (-2,100), trade, transportation, and utilities (-1,100), professional and business services (-1,000), other services (-800), and information (-500). Government employment, at 780,400, increased 1,300 as gains in local (+1,100) and state (+500) government outweighed losses in federal government (-300).

From November 2015 to November 2016, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 49,800. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 500. Construction added 5,500 jobs. Manufacturing lost 3,000 jobs as losses in durable goods (-8,600) surpassed gains in nondurable goods (+5,600). Mining and logging lost 2,000 jobs. The private service-providing sector added 37,800 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+16,200), educational and health services (+9,800), trade, transportation, and utilities (+7,900), financial activities (+7,600), and other services (+3,000) exceeded losses in professional and business services (-6,600) and information (-100). Government employment increased 11,500 in local (+6,000), state (+4,300), and federal (+1,200) government.