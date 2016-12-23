PUCO schedules public hearing in Marion over Aqua Ohio rate increase request

by

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has scheduled three local public hearings, including one in Marion, to provide customers an opportunity to express their views on Aqua Ohio’s proposed rate increase.

In May 2016, Aqua Ohio filed an application with the PUCO to increase the rates it charges customers for water service. Aqua Ohio requested a revenue increase of 9.2 percent for water service. The company’s application primarily addresses the cost recovery associated with infrastructure improvements needed to maintain service reliability, fire protection, water quality and compliance with federal and state regulations. The application does not include any change in rates for wastewater services.

For Marion area customers, the proposed rate increase is 9.6 percent which would increase the average customers monthly bill by just under $5. You can find details on the proposed increases by clicking here.

The local public hearings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Ohio History Connection, Cardinal Classroom

800 E. 17th Ave.

Columbus, Ohio 43211

Harding High School, Community Room

1500 Harding Highway East

Marion, Ohio 43302

Ashtabula Township Office, Meeting Room

2718 North Ridge East

Ashtabula, Ohio 44004

Those who testify at the local public hearings will have their comments added to the case record.

Consumers may also submit comments online at www.PUCO.ohio.gov or by mail addressed to 180 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Correspondence should include the case number 16-907-WW-AIR.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the PUCO offices in Columbus.

More information regarding Aqua Ohio’s proposed rate increase may be found on the PUCO website here.