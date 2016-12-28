Registration open for yoga classes at the Marion Palace Theatre

by

The Marion Palace Theatre announces registration is open for the winter Yoga classes. Available classes include a 7-week session of Advanced Yoga which begins Wednesday, January 11, 2017 and a one-day, three hour workshop on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Yoga for Beginners class is at full capacity and no longer taking registrations.

Yoga students rave about the restorative power that yoga brings to mind and body. Students learn yoga poses, meditation, stretches, relaxation, body awareness, and breathing techniques and receive instruction geared to personal needs and abilities.

A Restorative Yoga Workshop will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This one day workshop fee is $30.

Advanced Yoga begins Wednesday, January 11 and will meet for seven weeks from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Scharer Patron Lounge of the Palace Theatre. Please bring a sticky mat and dress comfortably. Yoga is instructed by Helene Everson, Certified Yoga Instructor and Yoga Alliance Member. The class fee for the winter session is $42. Palace Theatre members receive a 10% discount. Students who register and pre-pay for more than one class receive a 5% discount off the non-member price.

Class size is limited. Please register early. For more information or to register for Yoga classes, please contact the Palace Theatre Box Office during box office hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 am to 5 pm by phone 740-383-2101 or in person at 276 W Center St., Downtown Marion.