Alber Enterprise Center welcomes new staff

The Alber Enterprise Center at The Ohio State University at Marion announced two new full-time individuals have joined the Center’s staff recently. Brenda Lehman, MBA, joined the team as Organization Development Consultant and Alice Hutzel-Bateson, MA, is the Center’s new Communications and Marketing Coordinator.

Lehman’s role is to build and maintain relationships with businesses and organizations, connecting them with customized, impact-driven solutions. Most recently, Lehman operated and directed a health and wellness consulting firm, Make a Better Me, LLC. Previously, she served as Regional Sales Director for Bioenergy Life Sciences, Inc., in Minnesota, where she managed a four-state territory. Lehman brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, leadership, training, business strategy and much more to this key role. She earned her master’s degree in business administration from Ohio Dominican University and her bachelor’s in communication from The Ohio State University.

Returning to Ohio State, Alice Hutzel-Bateson joined the Alber Enterprise Center after serving as Editor of Heart of Ohio Magazine for the past year. Prior to that, she had served in a marketing and public relations role at Ohio State Newark for several years. She brings years of broad-based experience in communications, marketing, content development and event management to the position. Bateson earned her master’s in public policy and management at Ohio State’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs, and her bachelor’s in communication from the University of Toledo.