“Collateral Beauty” playing this weekend at Marion Palace Theatre

The historic Marion Palace Theatre, located in downtown Marion, will show the heart-felt drama “Collateral Beauty” that features an all-star cast on Friday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Warner Bros provides the following synopsis of the film.

When a successful New York advertising executive (Will Smith) suffers a great tragedy, he retreats from life. While his concerned friends try desperately to reconnect with him, he seeks answers from the universe by writing letters to Love, Time and Death. But it’s not until his notes bring unexpected personal responses that he begins to understand how these constants interlock in a life fully lived, and how even the deepest loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty.

In addition to Smith, “Collateral Beauty” stars Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Pena, Naomie Harris, Jacob Latimore with Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren. The film is rated PG-13 for thematic elements and brief strong language and runs 1 hour, 37 minutes.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2016-2017 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

