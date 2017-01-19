Coons named January employee of the month at Kingston

by

Kingston Residence of Marion has announced their January 2017 Employee of the Month is Chuck Coons.

Chuck has been a cook for one year and previously was the owner/operator of Woody’s Restaurant in Upper Sandusky for 17 years.

“I love the friendliness of my co-workers and the comradery we have in the kitchen,” states Coons.

His supervisor Dave Steer says, “Chuck is a tremendous addition to our dietary staff. He is a team player and is gifted in the preparation of quality meals for our residents.”