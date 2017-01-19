You are here: Home / News / Coons named January employee of the month at Kingston

Coons named January employee of the month at Kingston

Chuck CoonsKingston Residence of Marion has announced their January 2017 Employee of the Month is Chuck Coons.

Chuck has been a cook for one year and previously was the owner/operator of Woody’s Restaurant in Upper Sandusky for 17 years.

“I love the friendliness of my co-workers and the comradery we have in the kitchen,” states Coons.

His supervisor Dave Steer says, “Chuck is a tremendous addition to our dietary staff. He is a team player and is gifted in the preparation of quality meals for our residents.”

