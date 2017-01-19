Employers & organizations sought for annual campus-based job fair

by

Central Ohio area employers seeking qualified candidates to fill entry level through career positions, as well as internships and educational/training opportunities are encouraged to participate in the 14th Annual Marion Campus Job, Internship, & Education Fair.

Marion Technical College, The Ohio State University at Marion, Ohio Means Jobs – Marion County, and iHeartMedia, Inc. have again teamed up to host this annual event in the George H. Alber Student Center Gymnasium, Thursday, March 9th, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Employers wishing to participate are encouraged to register online at http://go.osu.edu/marionjobs. Cost for registration is $25 for each table, which helps defray the cost of holding the event. Marion Area Chamber members receive a $5.00 discount. Although the focus will be on Marion campus students and alumni, the event is free and open to the public. Deadline for employer registration is March 2, 2017.

Organizations participating in this event have the opportunity to meet qualified individuals for internships, summer, temporary, part-time or full-time employment, as well as show casing your company’s products and services in a central location. Educational institutions will be able to recruit students, alumni, and community member to attend their institution of higher learning.

A wide array of businesses and organizations from industry, healthcare, education, and a multitude of professional companies are represented at the campus fair each year. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring copies of their professional resume & cover and dress for the potential of interviewing the day of the event.

Organizers anticipate over 60 participants, ranging from organizations with plans to hire on the spot, to others looking to make career connections with potential attendees, and some, such as educational institutions, that are in attendance to help those at the fair gain needed experience and build a stronger resume to begin the career of their choice.

For more information contact:

Deb Murphy-Willis: murphyd@mtc.edu (740) 389-4636 ext. 4176

Joel Liles: lilesj@mtc.edu (740) 389-4636 ext. 4015

Will Smith: smith.4818@osu.edu (740) 725-6344

Annette Walton: annette.walton@jfs.ohio.gov (740) 386-1076