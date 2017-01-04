Marion Palace Theatre featuring lots of entertainment as winter sets in

by

The Marion Palace Theatre is pleased to offer theatre-goers a diverse entertainment schedule to please audience members of all ages and interests this winter. A wide variety of shows (listed below) include a thrilling comedy dog show, a classic rock concert, a junior Palace Production, a Blues musician, and a popular Central Ohio based oldies/retro band. Patrons are encouraged to order tickets early for the best seats.

The canine comedy show, Mutts Gone Nuts, will take the Palace stage on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 3 p.m. Nine amazing canines, whose talents range from hoop jumping, dancing, and catching Frisbees to rope jumping, tight-wire walking and more, unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action packed spectacular. Adult tickets are on sale for $15, $20, and $25. Tickets for high school students and younger are $10. Before the show, ticket-holders can stop by the May Pavilion to create pet related crafts, observe pet care demonstrations and meet furry friends who are available for adoption. Mutts Gone Nuts is presented in conjunction with the Marion Area Humane Society and is supported by Green Camp Veterinary Clinic, LLC, Marion Animal Hospital, and Kantzer Veterinary Clinic.

On Friday, January 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., the super-charged oldies and retro band, The Gas Pump Jockeys will perform in the May Pavilion. Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, the band plays a mix of songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets are $15. Sponsored by Wyandot.

Over Valentine’s weekend, the Palace will present two 70s bands (Pure Prairie League and Firefall) in one amazing concert. Pure Prairie League will perform their greatest hits, “Amie,” “Two Lane Highway,” “Let Me Love You Tonight” while Firefall will perform their best hits such as “Strange Way,” “Just Remember I Love You” and their 1976 chart-topper, “You Are The Woman.” The curtain opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 for this dual-concert. Seating is reserved and tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $22, $28, $32, and $36. Sponsored by Whirlpool.

The enjoyment continues on the Palace stage February 17, 18 and 19, 2017 with the junior Palace Production of James and the Giant Peach starring local talent age 7 to 14 years. Directed by Emily Yaksic, this exciting stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale is faithfully told by James himself and the insect characters – Miss Spider, Old-Green-Grasshopper, Centipede, Ladybird, and Earthworm. Reserved seating for this production is $18 adults and $12 for children age 12 and younger. Sponsored by Marion Community Credit Union and Marion Community Foundation Mary H. Hollaway Fund.

The winter entertainment line-up closes with an intimate concert experience in the May Pavilion with Blues artist, Lisa Biales on Friday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. An Ohio native and internationally known singer, Biales is recognized as the “Belle of the Blues” for her crystal clear voice and charming stage presence. Ticket prices are $15.

In addition to the events listed above, tickets are available to see singer/songwriter Jasey Schnaars on Friday, March 24; “The Altos” dinner theatre on April 7 and April 8; comedian Jeff Allen on Saturday, April 22; and country music artist Phil Vassar on May 12.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the shows listed above, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org. Box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The box office is closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.