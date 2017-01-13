Marion Public Health closed Monday for holiday

by

Marion Public Health will be closed Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The closing will affect all divisions of the Marion Public Health including the Administrative, Vital Statistics, Environmental Health, Nursing, Emergency Preparedness, and WIC divisions.

Marion Public Health will reopen at 8:00am Tuesday, January 17th.

The Marion Public Health is located at 181 S. Main Street. Additional information about Marion Public Health can be found at www.marionpublichealth.org.