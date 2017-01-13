You are here: Home / News / Marion Public Health closed Monday for holiday

Marion Public Health closed Monday for holiday

January 13, 2017 by

Marion Public Health will be closed Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The closing will affect all divisions of the Marion Public Health including the Administrative, Vital Statistics, Environmental Health, Nursing, Emergency Preparedness, and WIC divisions.

Marion Public Health will reopen at 8:00am Tuesday, January 17th.

The Marion Public Health is located at 181 S. Main Street. Additional information about Marion Public Health can be found at www.marionpublichealth.org.

Story filed under:
About Marion Online News

Marion Online is owned and operated by the (somewhat) fine people at Neighborhood Image, a local website design and hosting company. We know, a locally owned media company, it's crazy. To send us information, click on Contact Us in the menu.


Related posts

(these are automatically generated):


  1. Government closings announced for Christmas, New Year’s
  2. Marion Public Health closing early on Friday for training
  3. Government services schedule for 2016 Thanksgiving holiday
  4. Government offices alter schedules for 2016 Veteran’s Day holiday
  5. College Democrats partner with community for literacy initiative