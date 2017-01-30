Palace production of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” features 40 local youth

by

A “giant adventure” awaits theatre-goers when Roald Dahl’s classic tale, “James and the Giant Peach,” comes to life on the historic Marion Palace Theatre stage. This stage adaptation, performed by a local cast of children, opens Friday, February 17, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m.

The fantasy adventure is faithfully told by James himself and the insect characters – Miss Spider, Old-Green-Grasshopper, Centipede, Ladybird, and Earthworm. The play begins at the end of the story, when James and his friends are living in the giant peach stone in Central Park, New York.

The cast features children ages 6 to 14 including Brody Cahill as the young hero James, Morgan Elliott as Ladybird, Kade Ebert as Grasshopper, Kendall Webb as Centipede, Liam Honey as Earthworm and Macie Snyder as Miss Spider.

Rounding out the cast with supporting roles are Ken Ash III, Isaac Atwell, Julia Atwell, Clara Bruestle, Gabby Cametti, Madelyn Cheney, Aden Chesser, Isabelle Combs, Carly Cruse, Reagan Fitsko, Jaylyn Fogle, Korina Gattshall, Madalyn Gwinner, Corrin Howard, Abby Isler, Julien Johnson, Brady Keller, Daylen Kindell, Kylie Klaiber, Alli McClearly, Kylee Parsell, Julia Pearch, Aleigha Pendelton, Scarlett Roston, Savanna Seth, Brooklynn Short, Mackenzie Studer, Landon Thacker-Wood, Miley Turner, Meleah Tway, Brooklyn Wallace, Briar Watts-Rettig, Katelyn Wicker, and Hallie Winslow.

Returning to the director’s chair, after a successful junior production debut of “Charlotte’s Web” last season, is Emily Yaksic.

Light-hearted and pure fun for the whole family, patrons are encouraged to order tickets early for “James and the Giant Peach.” Seating is reserved. Adult tickets are $18; Children’s tickets (age 12 years and younger) are $12. Tickets can be ordered in person at the box office or by phone (740) 383-2101 during box office hours (9a-5p Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri). Tickets are also available 24/7 online at www.marionpalace.org.

“James and the Giant Peach” is sponsored by Marion Community Credit Union and Marion Community Foundation Mary H. Hollaway Fund with support from the Ohio Arts Council. Media sponsor WYNT-FM. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.