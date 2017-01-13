Real estate taxes due February 6

by

First half 2016 real estate tax bills are in the mail and are due Monday, February 6, 2017 to avoid penalty, according to Marion County Treasurer Jan Draper.

There is a new format for the tax bills starting with this collection. The bills are now full page. The color on the bills is orange.

Taxpayers who have not received their tax bills by January 20th are urged to call the Treasurer’s Office at 740-223-4030, Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Taxpayers who have moved recently and / or need to update their mailing address should contact the Treasurer’s Office at their earliest convenience.

The following banks are accepting real estate tax payments through February 6, 2017 (you must have your bill to make payment at these banks): United Bank, Commercial Savings Bank, First Citizens Bank, Richwood Bank and Fahey Bank. Taxes may also be paid by mail, USPS postmark accepted, or at the Treasurer’s Office located in the Marion County Building, 222 West Center Street during business hours.

You may also make tax payments online (there is a fee involved with this option). You can visit the auditor’s website at http://www.co.marion.oh.us/auditor select property search (on left) then follow the screens and make a payment using your credit card, debit card or e-check. This payment option is only available online.