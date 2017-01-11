Tri-Rivers invites home schooled students to tour

by

Tri-Rivers invites home schooled students and their families to a Career Exploration Campus Tour event Thursday, January 19, 2017. There will be two sessions that day—a morning session from 8:30am to 10:30am and an afternoon session from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. Each session will begin in the career center’s auditorium.

“There is a growing interest from home-schooled students to gain hands-on experience in a career tech program,” according to Ellen Messenger, director of communications for Tri-Rivers. “This summer several home-schooled students and their families stopped by our displays at county fairs and expressed interest in attending Tri-Rivers to acquire relevant career skills.”

Tri-Rivers already has home-schooled students who are currently in programs or have graduated and are doing quite well, according to Messenger. ” We felt having a day geared toward area home schooled students and their families would assist in answering their specific questions and provide an opportunity for them to see our programs and talk to current students.”

Tri-Rivers counselors, career connections coordinator and other staff will be available to answer questions about college credits, industry certifications, entrance requirements, academics and the benefits of a career tech education, said Messenger. “We encourage students 12 and older to attend with their families; however, all ages of children are welcome.”

Messenger said prior to the tour at each session, there will be a question and answer time, viewing of an informational video and time to talk with home-schooled students who are currently at Tri-Rivers. “The format will be casual; we want to allow interaction and time to answer all questions.”

“Modern career tech programs, like the ones we have at Tri-Rivers, are designed to prepare students for success,” said Messenger. “We empower students to learn a skill while in high school, in addition to providing opportunities for earning free college credits, relevant industry certifications and leadership opportunities.”

Career Tech programs for juniors and seniors at Tri-Rivers include: Advanced Machining @ Tri-Rivers RAMTEC; Ag & Industrial Power Technology; Automotive Technology; Computer Networking Electronics Technologies (CNET); Construction Trades Academy—also available for sophomores; Cosmetology; Criminal Justice; Culinary Arts; Digital Media & Entertainment; Engineering Technologies @Tri-Rivers RAMTEC; Esthetics (Skin Care)—one year program for juniors or seniors; Health Careers Academy; Hospitality; Veterinary Science and Welding @ Tri-Rivers RAMTEC.

Sign-up for the sessions is required. Home-schooled students and their families can call Career Connections Coordinator Jane Galyk at 740-389-8582 or 740-751-3325 or email her at jgalyk@tririvers.com to sign up for a morning or afternoon two-hour session on Jan. 19, 2017.

Tri-Rivers is an extension of nine schools—Marion City, Elgin, Pleasant, River Valley, Ridgedale, Mt. Gilead, Cardington, Highland and North Union as well as serving home-schooled students and students who open enroll. Tri-Rivers is located at 2222 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd, Marion, OH 43302.