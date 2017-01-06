You are here: Home / News / “Trolls” movie showing at Palace Theatre

“Trolls” movie showing at Palace Theatre

The Dreamworks animated adventure comedy “Trolls” will play at the historic Marion Palace Theatre, located in downtown Marion, January 6 through January 8, 2017.

Filled with music, heart, and hair-raising adventures, movie-goers will be immersed in a colorful, wondrous world populated by the hilariously optimistic Trolls. Viewers also meet the comically pessimistic Bergens, who are only happy when they have trolls in their stomach. Featuring original music and voice talent from Justin Timberlake, the film also stars the voices of Anna Kendrick, Russell Brand, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches, Icona Pop, Gwen Stefani, and many more.

“Trolls” is rated PG for some mild rude humor. Running time 1 hour, 32 minutes. Show times are:

  • Friday, January 6 @ 7:30pm
  • Saturday, January 7 @ 2pm & 7:30pm
  • Sunday, January 8 @ 2pm & 7:30pm

Concessions are available and are available for purchase including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2016-2017 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

