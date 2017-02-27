Auditions set for vaudeville show

by

The Marion County Historical Society is seeking volunteer performers, age 10-60, to perform in a Vaudeville Show to be presented at the Time Travellers’ Faire on May 6, 2017.

Auditions will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017, 6-8 PM, in the auditorium of the Heritage Hall Museum.

Singers should prepare a selection from classic music theater or popular song from 1900-1929. An accompanist will be provided.

They are also looking for tap dancers, acrobats, magicians, comedy sketches, and more.

Performance date is Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 8:00 PM in the Tri-Rivers Gianque Auditorium, 2222 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd, Marion, Oh 43302

They are also seeking volunteer tech crew, orchestra musicians, rehearsal accompanists, and front of house staff for the performance.

The show will be directed by Gregory Patterson.

For more information, email Executive Director Gale Martin at mchs@marionhistory.com