Campus joins together again for Loving Scarves initiative

A group Ohio State Marion staff, alumni, and students from the campus social work club are coming together to spread love and warmth to local residents on February 11, 2017.

For a second year, the campus is running their Loving Scarves campaign, an initiative to collect and distribute hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves, to community members in need.

Many of the items collected for distribution are handmade, while others were purchased from local retailers. Modern Woodmen of America made a generous donation to purchase items for the project. Inmates at Marion Correctional Institution and North Central Correctional Institution graciously volunteered their time to crochet many of the items that will be distributed.

Volunteers are scheduled to meet Friday evening to finish preparing the bags that will be distributed on Saturday. Items can be found at the entrance of Lincoln Park, Boys & Girls Club of Marion County (565 Oak St.), Salvation Army (317 W. Church St.), Marion Public Library, Marion laundromats, and other random locations throughout the community. Donated items will be in plastic bags with red hearts that read, “I’m Yours.”

Anyone interested in volunteering to distribute the clothing or to donate money or items can contact Mundey at mundey.2@osu.edu. Items will be accepted for donation through February 8th.