You are here: Home / News / County Parks to host Valentine’s Hike Saturday

County Parks to host Valentine’s Hike Saturday

February 6, 2017 by

The Marion County Park District will host a Valentine’s Hike at the Tallgrass Trail on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Hikers may come at any time and hike as far as they wish, or may join Naturalist James Anderson at 1:30 p.m. for a guided nature hike.

Guests are invited to stop in the nature center for snacks after the hike.

The main trailhead for the Tallgrass Trail is located at 2093 Holland Road West, about 2 miles west of Marion. The trail is wheelchair accessible unless the trail is covered with snow.

Story filed under: , ,
About Marion Online News

Marion Online is owned and operated by the (somewhat) fine people at Neighborhood Image, a local website design and hosting company. We know, a locally owned media company, it's crazy. To send us information, click on Contact Us in the menu.


Related posts

(these are automatically generated):


  1. Deer hunting results down across Ohio, but up in Marion County
  2. Hunters take way less deer to open 2016 season