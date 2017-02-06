County Parks to host Valentine’s Hike Saturday

by

The Marion County Park District will host a Valentine’s Hike at the Tallgrass Trail on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Hikers may come at any time and hike as far as they wish, or may join Naturalist James Anderson at 1:30 p.m. for a guided nature hike.

Guests are invited to stop in the nature center for snacks after the hike.

The main trailhead for the Tallgrass Trail is located at 2093 Holland Road West, about 2 miles west of Marion. The trail is wheelchair accessible unless the trail is covered with snow.