Kidzapalooza set for Saturday at Coliseum

The blueFusion Entertainment Kidzapalooza is coming to the Marion Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

The event will include lots of activities for kids with huge inflatables that you can bounce, climb and slide. There’s lots of games, food, face painting, and police and fire safety demo’s. And on the Marion Community Credit Union Main Stage come see non-stop entertainment including Luke the Juggler, the Live Mermaid, plus your favorite Pup, Pig and Turtle, The GFS-Rosa and Rocco’s Italian Kitchen and Steakhouse Kids Cooking Demo, and lots of local entertainers.

There will be a Toddler Land conducted by the Marion Grace Church, plus life-sized operation game, connect four and the striker game. In addition to that, there will be face painting, hair paint, The Popcorn Pageant Beauty Booth, Temporary Tattoos, Games, Contest, and Prizes.

Sponsors include: bluefusion Entertainment, Custom Staffing, Marion Community Credit Union, Marion County Children Services, Johnston Supply, Inc., Aaron’s, The Ohio Neck & Back Pain Relief Centers, Jump House Entertainment, Peacock Water, H&R Block, YWCA of Greater Findlay, Wyandot Incorporated, Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Center St. Clinic, and Marion’s Hometown Talent.

Tickets to get in are $8 per person but you can stop by bluefusion Entertainment and pick-up a 3 dollar off voucher that will get you in for just $5 per person.