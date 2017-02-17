Kingston holding “Ashes to Ashes” community chat

by

“Ashes to Ashes” is the topic of a Community Chat at Kingston Residence of Marion on Wednesday, February 22nd from Noon-1pm. Presenters will Jalane Miller, Public Relations Director and Domenick Marocco, Funeral Director with Snyder Funeral Homes

Jalane and Domenick will discuss some options for what to do with cremains. The funeral industry has become very creative in meeting the needs and desires of people, especially as cremation services are on the rise. The discussion is light hearted, informative and enjoyable.

There is no cost for the Community Chat. A complimentary light lunch will be served to pre-registered participants from 11:30am-Noon. Kingston Residence of Marion is located at 464 James Way, Marion, Ohio.

To register call (740) 389-2311 or email bgoyer@Kingstonhealthcare.com.