Kirk joins Scharer Insurance Agency

February 6, 2017

Logan KirkScharer Insurance is pleased to introduce their newest team member, Logan Kirk. He joins John Scharer and the Marion agency staff where he will serve as an insurance advisor helping clients with their personal, business, farm, and life insurance needs.

Kirk graduated from Miami University with a degree in business and entrepreneurship from the Farmer School of Business. He has worked in the insurance industry for three years completing two internships with Cincinnati Insurance and a two-year fellowship with Ohio Mutual Insurance Group in Bucyrus before becoming an agent in June 2016.

Scharer states, “My father Ron built his reputation by taking great care of his clients, and we have worked to maintain that legacy for the past 68 years. I am confident that Logan will be an asset to continuing our success by providing outstanding service to our clients helping protect what is most important to them.”

Scharer Insurance is an independent insurance agency serving families and businesses in Marion and throughout Central Ohio since 1948.  For more information visit www.scharerinsurance.com

