Lean Six Sigma course offered by Alber Enterprise Center

The Alber Enterprise Center at The Ohio State University at Marion is offering the Yellow Belt and the Green Belt Lean Six Sigma courses starting March 28. Lean Six Sigma is a disciplined process improvement approach focused on reducing waste, increasing customer satisfaction, and reducing variability for improved profits, among other benefits.

“Typically, Yellow Belts are individuals who are part of an improvement team and review processes that support the project, while the Green Belts are often process managers/leaders who manage a couple of projects each year in their function-specific area of the organization,” stated Master Black Belt Norma Simons, Course Instructor.

One of the unique aspects of this Lean Six Sigma course is that it takes a blended approach: combining online learning, webinars and just a few in-person, interactive classes. Participants will be able to apply the concepts of Lean Six Sigma to real-life problems which helps to solidify the learning process, according to Simons.

The Yellow Belt will run from March 28 – May 29, while the Green Belt course starts the same date and continues through June 13. Fees vary, and discounts apply for registrations received by Feb. 28th. Group discounts may also apply. For more information including online registration: http://go.osu.edu/LeanSixSigma.

The Ohio State University’s Alber Enterprise Center mission is to enable organizations to build internal strengths and remove obstacles for success through leadership development, continuous improvement and innovative culture. Among the Center’s guiding principles is to serve as a catalyst for change, innovation and progress, positively impacting individuals, organizations, and communities. To learn more about the Alber Enterprise Center, go to alber.osu.edu or call 740-725-6325.