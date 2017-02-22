Local college graduates encouraged to apply for Statehouse Fellowship

by

State Representative Dorothy Pelanda (R-Marysville) announced that the Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications for its 13-month Legislative and Telecommunications Fellowship Program. The commission will hire 24 fellows to work with members of the Ohio General Assembly during 2018.

“The Fellowship Program is a wonderful way for college graduates to gain first-hand knowledge of state government in Ohio,” Pelanda stated. “I would strongly encourage any residents of the 86th House District who are interested in this career opportunity to apply.”

Legislative fellow duties include assisting members of the Ohio General Assembly with constituent work, writing press releases and speeches, assisting in legislative research, attending meetings, and performing administrative duties. Telecommunications fellows assist in televising Ohio House and Senate proceedings and in preparing educational video productions about the General Assembly and the legislative process.

Fellows receive full State of Ohio employee benefits and are paid $31,200 annually, with the opportunity to earn a $2,000 bonus based on length of service in the program.

Legislative fellowship applications must be postmarked by April 1, 2017 to be considered for the program. The application deadline for the two telecommunications positions is April 30, 2017. All applicants must have graduated from a four-year college degree program by the December start date. Persons holding graduate or professional degrees may also apply.

The legislative fellowship program is open to graduates of all major fields of study who have a genuine interest in learning about state government, and no political experience is required. The two telecommunications fellows must have majored or minored in a telecommunications-related field of study or have comparable experience.

For more information or for an application and instructions, visit www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship.