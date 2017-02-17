Marion campus student selected for DC internship

by

Ohio State Marion junior English major Morgan Dewitt was one of 30 students selected from throughout the university to be part of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs Washington Academic Internship Program (WAIP) summer term 2017.

The Marysville, Ohio native learned about this internship opportunity through a leadership conference she participated in with the John Glenn College of Public Affairs in September 2017. She applied to WAIP and interviewed in February. She was notified of her selection for this highly competitive program one month later.

DeWitt hopes this exciting opportunity gives her a jumpstart on her career and being a public servant.

A lot of Ohio State alumni have went into this program, gone back after earning their degree, and got hired into the same office that they interned in during college.

“I am really excited to make this connection for my future,” said DeWitt.

The John Glenn College of Public Affairs offers this exciting opportunity for Ohio State students to study and work in the nation’s capital. The Washington Academic Internship Program (WAIP) selects outstanding undergraduates from any major to spend a semester in Washington, D.C., as John Glenn Fellows. Students work in field placements that reflect their particular areas of academic interest.

While in Washington, John Glenn Fellows remain fully registered Ohio State students. Students earn academic credit hours for their internship, the research seminar in which a policy paper is developed, and a course on policymaking and public service in the Washington community. Students will deepen their understanding of policy issues through weekly policy salons with experts. Friday study tours each week will also allow students to explore and experience different aspects of Washington.

Participants in the program meet policy professionals and interact with Ohio State alumni in the region. This interaction has value far beyond the semester in which the students are involved in the program. Real opportunities are presented for career advice, professional development, and cross-generational exchange.