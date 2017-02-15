Ohio budget proposal would require teachers job shadow at a business to renew license

by

Ohio teachers would have to job shadow someone in a local business to renew their licenses under a provision in Gov. John Kasich’s state budget proposal.

The “externship” would be completed with a local business or chamber of commerce and could count toward required continuing education courses.

The idea is the latest in Kasich’s push to better connect schools with their local business communities. Requiring externships for license renewal was one of several recommendations made late last year by Kasich’s Executive Workforce Board.

Kasich’s Office of Workforce Transformation Director Ryan Burgess said businesses often can’t find qualified workers and externships are a way for teachers to gain a sense of what skills jobs require. He said the work experience would help teachers discuss careers with students and prepare them to enter the workforce.

Teachers generally renew their licenses every five years. District professional development committees would be responsible for identifying externship experiences.

Burgess said the budget language was broadly written to allow local districts to decide what types of job experiences to arrange. He said the work experience could be as simple as taking teachers on a field trip to tour a local business.

Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, said the externship would be a good continuing education option for teachers renewing their licenses. But she said it shouldn’t be mandatory nor is it appropriate for all teachers.

