Ohio lawmaker introduces “Right to Work” bill, success is unclear

Legislation that would make Ohio a “right-to-work” state is back, but it’s unclear how far the controversial measure will go after voters rejected a prior effort to scale back public union bargaining rights.

Rep. John Becker, a Clermont County Republican, introduced the latest iteration on Monday with the support of 12 House Republicans. Under House Bill 53, public sector employees could opt out of joining a union or paying dues. Conversely, unions could opt out from representing employees who don’t join.

Currently, employees cannot be required to join unions. But state law allows collective bargaining agreements to require “fair share” or agency fees. The fees are lower than union member dues payments and cannot be used for services beyond contract negotiations.

“Under this bill unions are protected from representing employees who choose to opt out, allowing them to become stronger because those who remain will be the ones who are committed to their cause,” Becker said in a press release.

But state legislators in the GOP-controlled General Assembly have been cool to enacting restrictions on labor unions in the public or private sector since 2011. That year, Gov. John Kasich signed Senate Bill 5, which greatly restricted collective bargaining rights for public union employees.

Voters overwhelmingly repealed the law.

