Ohio lawmaker pulls support of payday lending bill

by

The Northeast Ohio Republican leading the charge to crack down on Ohio’s payday loan lending industry has backed out of sponsoring legislation this session.

Rep. Marlene Anielski of Walton Hills told cleveland.com that reform is needed but she plans to spend her last two-year term in office focusing on her top priority, suicide prevention. Anielski’s son killed himself in 2010.

“This is a personal issue and a legacy project for me,” Anielski said in an email. “I understand both issues deserve significant attention and I believe I can effectively only truly focus on one at this time.”

Her Democratic co-sponsor, Toledo Rep. Michael Ashford, said he wants to go ahead with a bill but losing the Republican co-sponsor was a setback.

“Without Republicans’ support, this bill will go nowhere,” Ashford said.

Anielski surprised lobbyists and lawmakers last December when she announced she would introduce payday lending reform, weeks before the new legislative session began.

Republicans, which control both legislative chambers, have been hesitant to put restrictions on the industry since bipartisan reform passed in 2008.

Click here to read more of this story.