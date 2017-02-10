Ohio Right to Life targets legislation to ban most abortions after 13 weeks

by

Ohio abortion opponents will lobby state lawmakers to ban a common second trimester abortion procedure as part of its mission to chip away at abortion rights until the practice is illegal nationwide.

Ohio Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, wants to eliminate dilation and evacuation, an abortion method typically used between 13 and 24 weeks of pregnancy. The proposed “Dismemberment Abortion Ban” is one of six pieces of abortion legislation the group plans to work on with lawmakers in the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

During the procedure, commonly called a D&E, the woman’s cervix is dilated and the fetus and other tissue are removed with surgical instruments and suction.

Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis called it a “brutal practice” that needs to be done away with.

“When thousands of human children are being torn limb from limb every year, it is incumbent on the State of Ohio to stand up and put a stop to this inhumane practice,” Gonidakis said in a press release.

Nationally, 95 percent of second trimester abortions are performed using D&E. About 3,000 of the nearly 21,000 abortions performed in Ohio in 2015 used the method, according to state health department records.

The procedure is also performed after a woman miscarries, but those procedures would be exempt from the law. The proposal would make exceptions to save the life of the mother, but not for victims of rape or incest. Sen. Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, plans to introduce the bill soon.

The bill would essentially ban abortion after 13 weeks, said Kellie Copeland, executive director of abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio. Copeland said the American Medical Association recognizes the procedure one of the safest abortion methods available.

“They’re trying to take a leap from outlawing an abortion first at 24 weeks, then 20 weeks which they just passed and now they’re going for 13 weeks,” Copeland said, referring to a new law banning abortions 20 weeks post-conception, or about 22 weeks gestation.

The 22-week law, also backed by Ohio Right to Life, goes into effect in March.

