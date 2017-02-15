Ohio State Marion reports nearly 14% enrollment increase

by

The Ohio State University at Marion recently announced a 13.8% increase in full-time enrollment for spring semester, with 117 more enrolled students than in the spring of 2016.

Current student headcount for spring semester is 1089 students. This marks the second consecutive semester of enrollment growth for Ohio State Marion.

Ohio State Marion Director of Admissions, Tom Alexander said the campus is extremely pleased with the enrollment growth and he hopes the trend continues. While the combined enrollment of all Ohio State campuses increased a healthy 1.2%, the Marion campus’s double-digit increase led the way among Ohio State campuses statewide.

Alexander believes much of the growth can be traced to those impacted positively by Ohio State Marion, “sharing our story” with others.

“Our entire campus community wants to capitalize on the positive moments we have had here over the last few years. Everyone has a hand in attracting new students and helping them be successful, from faculty and staff to many of our current students,” Alexander said.

He explained that admissions staff are hearing more often from families who visit campus based on the advice of a student who is already attending Ohio State Marion.

“That is the best compliment that anyone can pay us,” he added.

Students are excited about sharing the quality of the classes, connections to expert faculty, opportunities, and personal attention they receive in Marion, Alexander explained. He also felt that the campus has had a string of infrastructure improvements and academic program growth that has contributed directly to increased enrollment and the public’s perception of the campus.

One of the most marked infrastructure improvements is a $15.5 million investment in STEM education with the construction of a Science & Engineering Building, which Ohio State Marion anticipates to open in autumn 2017. Sight lines are now more open to construction of the new facility, and the campus as a whole, thanks to completion of the University Drive extension project. The new roadway runs through the western boundary of campus and connects major traffic corridors in Marion. University Drive has quickly become one of the most traveled roads in the county.

Also attracting more students is the addition of privately developed student housing just north of the Marion campus. The Annex Student Living project can house 196 students in separate bedrooms, giving the campus a true residential component.

The campus has also seen tremendous success with Ohio State Marion’s expansion of engineering coursework offerings. Ohio State Marion offers the first full year of coursework towards an Ohio State degree in engineering and select second-year course offerings in the areas of computer science engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering, in addition to growing the general education curriculum for engineering. The campus has a renewed emphasis on educating in STEM fields with the recent addition of a four-year Ohio State degree in biology.

“We hope to continue this trend,” said Alexander, “along with offering more opportunities for our prospective students in the way of complete degree programs, new facilities and scholarships to complement our expert Ohio State faculty and the benefits that come with being a Buckeye.”