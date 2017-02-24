You are here: Home / News / OhioHealth offering tobacco cessation classes in 2017

OhioHealth offering tobacco cessation classes in 2017

February 24, 2017

OhioHealth Marion General Hospital is here to help those who are determined to quit tobacco. Participants will learn a positive approach to becoming a non-tobacco user, strategies to recover from tobacco addiction, the barriers to tobacco cessation, the health benefits of choosing a tobacco-free lifestyle, nicotine-replacement options, motivational exercises and techniques for stress management.

Organizers urge you to sign up for their free, six-week Tobacco Cessation program so that you too can say, “I quit!”

Following are upcoming sessions for 2017:

  • March 23 to April 27
  • May 11 to June 15

All sessions will be held at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, 1000 McKinley Park Drive, Marion, Ohio 43302 at 5:30 p.m.

To register and for more information, call (740) 375.6055 or email Kelly.Andrews@ohiohealth.com.

