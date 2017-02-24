OhioHealth offering tobacco cessation classes in 2017

by

OhioHealth Marion General Hospital is here to help those who are determined to quit tobacco. Participants will learn a positive approach to becoming a non-tobacco user, strategies to recover from tobacco addiction, the barriers to tobacco cessation, the health benefits of choosing a tobacco-free lifestyle, nicotine-replacement options, motivational exercises and techniques for stress management.

Organizers urge you to sign up for their free, six-week Tobacco Cessation program so that you too can say, “I quit!”

Following are upcoming sessions for 2017:

March 23 to April 27

May 11 to June 15

All sessions will be held at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, 1000 McKinley Park Drive, Marion, Ohio 43302 at 5:30 p.m.

To register and for more information, call (740) 375.6055 or email Kelly.Andrews@ohiohealth.com.