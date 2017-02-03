Patrol urges making a sober driver part of your game plan this Super Bowl Sunday

by

As Super Bowl Sunday is historically a day when many friends and family have gatherings involving alcohol, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging fans to be safe this Sunday by refraining from driving impaired. If you plan on consuming alcohol, be sure to designate a sober driver to get you home safely.

Help others make the same decision by remembering that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If you host a Super Bowl party, make sure your guests have a safe and sober way home, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.

During last year’s Super Bowl, the Patrol made 50 OVI arrests from Feb.7, 2016, at 6 a.m. through Feb. 8, 2016, at 6 a.m. During the 24-hour reporting period, there were two fatalities and 156 injuries resulting from traffic crashes. Both of the traffic fatalities and 23 of the injuries were OVI-related.

“The Patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “Your decision to not drive impaired shows that you value your own safety as well as the safety of motorists around you. You can also influence your friends and family to make the same choice.”

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.