Portion of Bellefontaine Avenue to close for sewer repairs

February 27, 2017

Bellefontaine Avenue from Cheney Avenue to Davids Street will be closed from Tuesday, February 28 at 7:00 am through Friday, March 3 at 5:00 pm.

City of Marion Sewer Maintenance crews will be repairing a sanitary sewer at this location.

