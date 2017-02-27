Portion of Bellefontaine Avenue to close for sewer repairs

Bellefontaine Avenue from Cheney Avenue to Davids Street will be closed from Tuesday, February 28 at 7:00 am through Friday, March 3 at 5:00 pm.
City of Marion Sewer Maintenance crews will be repairing a sanitary sewer at this location.
