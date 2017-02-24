You are here: Home / News / Rep. Goodman appointed to Ohio House committees

February 24, 2017 by

Wes GoodmanSpeaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) recently announced that State Representative Wes Goodman (R-Cardington) has been appointed to serve on three Ohio House committees.

During the 132nd General Assembly, Goodman will serve on the following committees:

  • Federalism & Interstate Relations
  • Higher Education & Workforce Development
  • State & Local Government
  • Ways & Means

“It is an honor to serve the people of the 87th House District on these important committees,” said Goodman. “I am ready to get to work ensuring that Ohio is a land of opportunity, where people can grow their businesses and raise their families in peace.”

Representative Wesley A. Goodman is currently serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 87th House District, which encompasses all of Crawford, Morrow, and Wyandot counties, and portions of Marion and Seneca counties.

