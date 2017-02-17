Representative Goodman honors Justice Pfeifer on retirement

by

State Representative Wes Goodman (R-Cardington) recently presented a resolution honoring Justice Paul E. Pfeifer on his retirement from the Ohio Supreme Court.

Pfeifer retired as the longest serving member of the Ohio Supreme Court, with 24 years of service. His passion for the law and compelling writing ability have earned him the respect of peers and citizens alike. Before his tenure on the court, Pfeifer served two years in the Ohio House and 16 years in the Ohio Senate. Following his retirement from the court, Pfeifer began serving as the Executive Director of the Ohio Judicial Conference.

“I am proud to honor Justice Pfeifer on his retirement from the Supreme Court,” Goodman said. “He leaves a legacy that will not soon be forgotten.”