Sheriff’s Office arrests multi-county burglary suspects

On February 8, 2017 at approximately 2:00pm the Marion County Sheriff’s Office began investigating burglaries that occurred in the eastern portion of Marion County.

After their investigation led to the identification of a suspect vehicle description, deputies and detectives with the assistance of the Marion Police Department apprehended both individuals allegedly involved in the burglaries. Officials said that other agencies also provided information which assisted in locating these two suspects.

Timothy Suloff, 37, and Julie McLean Suloff, 36, both of 802 North Dawson Street in Yorksville, Ohio, were arrested on charges of burglary and taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center.

Investigators said that the pair are believed to have committed burglaries in Morrow and Tuscarawas County as well.

Sheriff Tim Bailey thanked those agencies who assisted.

“This was quick and efficient collaboration between agencies to locate these suspects and get them off the streets of our community before they committed any more crimes,” said Sheriff Bailey.