Soulful blues balladeer and Oscar nominated film “Hidden Figures” at Palace Theatre this weekend

Patrons will have the opportunity to attend two separate events next weekend at the Palace.

Lisa Biales (pronounced Bee-Alice) will perform a live concert on Friday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the May Pavilion.

Described as a singer who is equal parts good-natured speakeasy vixen and soulful southern torch balladeer, Lisa has become one of the hottest female singing acts in the blues world. An Ohio native, she returns to Marion, Ohio to share her music from her 2017 release “The Beat of My Heart.” Dubbed the Belle of the Blues for her crystal clear voice and charming stage presence, music lovers won’t want to miss this concert.

Tickets are $15. Patrons are encouraged to order tickets in advance at the box office or by phone (740) 383-2101 during box office hours (9a-5p Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri). Tickets are also available 24/7 online www.marionpalace.org and will also be available at the door one hour before the concert.

In the main theatre, the highly acclaimed Oscar nominated film “Hidden Figures” will be shown on Friday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 25 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

20th Century Fox provides the following synopsis of the film.

As the United States raced against Russia to put a man in space, NASA found untapped talent in a group of African-American female mathematicians that served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in U.S. history. Based on the unbelievably true life stories of three of these women, known as “human computers,” we follow these women as they quickly raised the ranks of NASA alongside many of history’s greatest minds specifically tasked with calculating the momentous launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, and guaranteeing his safe return. Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, and Katherine Johnson crossed all gender, race, and professional lines while their brilliance and desire to dream big, beyond anything ever accomplished before by the human race, firmly cemented them in U.S. history as true American heroes. Stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe. The film is rated PG for thematic elements and some language and runs 2 hours, 7 minutes.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2016-2017 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.