State offers ‘Welcome to Medicare’ online webinars

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor announced ‘Welcome to Medicare’ online webinars are available for Ohioans newly eligible for Medicare in 2017. ‘Welcome to Medicare’ webinars are sponsored monthly by the Ohio Department of Insurance and are designed to help the more than 100,000 soon-to-be Medicare recipients learn more about health insurance coverage options.

“We want those new to Medicare and those nearing eligibility to have confidence that they are selecting plans that best suit their budget and health care needs,” said Lt. Governor Taylor, also Director of the Ohio Department of Insurance.

Medicare experts from the department will cover topics such as Medicare Part A and B benefits, the Part D prescription drug benefit, Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Advantage plans, financial assistance and key deadlines. During the webinar attendees can use their personal computer to enter questions for the moderators to answer.

The first webinar will be February 16 to be followed by one a month through the end of the year. To register for one that is convenient for you, please visit www.insurance.ohio.gov; click on the Medicare Services tab; then click on the calendar link at the bottom of the page.

For additional information contact the department’s Medicare experts at 1-800-686-1568, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OSHIIP