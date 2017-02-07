Suspect sought following armed robbery at Rite Aid

by

On February 6, 2017 at 2:19 p.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Rite Aid, 1081 Mt. Vernon Avenue in Marion.

Investigators said that a white male, described as 6’ to 6’3 and medium to thin build, wearing a black zip up style hoodie and blue jeans produced a handgun and robbed the store. He fled going southbound on Richland Road in a black pickup truck.

“This was a very dangerous incident and we are grateful no one got hurt,” said Major Jay McDonald. “Help us catch this very dangerous suspect before someone gets hurt.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525 or the Detective Bureau (not monitored 24/7) at 740-387-2222. You could also give information anonymously at 740-375-TIPS.