Tallgrass Trail hosting programs on owls and frogs

by

The Marion County Park District will host two nature programs at the Tallgrass Trail this week.

Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 4:30 p.m., naturalist James Anderson will present “Owls of Ohio.” Guests will dissect owl pellets, and then go for a sunset hike to search for owls. Program is suitable for all ages.

Friday, March 3, 2017 at 5 p.m., Denise Falzone will present “Frogs of Ohio”, and will help guests learn about the Frog Watch program, before leading a hike along the trail to search for frogs. The program is most suitable for older children and adults, but all ages are welcome.

The Tallgrass Trail is located at 2093 Holland Road West, about two miles west of Marion.