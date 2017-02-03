You are here: Home / News / Traffic stop leads to felony arrests

On February 2, 2017 at 2:46am, Officer Dylan Reese of the Marion Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that had no visible registration on it. During his investigation, Officer Reese said that it was determined that the vehicle he stopped had just been stolen from a breaking and entering of One Stop Auto Sales on North Prospect Street.

Other officers responded to the car lot and said that they found that the business had been broken into and numerous keys to vehicles on the lot, as well as two vehicles, had been stolen. Both vehicles were recovered from the break in and two subjects were arrested from the incident.

Arrested were Tyler Thomas, 20 years old, and Shane Daso, 19 years old, both of Marion.

Both men were taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center on charges of Breaking and Entering and Theft.  The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutors Office for formal charges.

