WBC’s February luncheon to focus on working women and caregiving

With over 20 years of professional and personal experience in senior care, Anna Bomas has been tapped as the luncheon speaker on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. Bomas said, “We are currently in a caregiving crisis … and if you haven’t been or aren’t currently a caregiver, you probably will be soon.”

It has been estimated that American families provide 80 to 90 percent of all in-home, long-term care services for their aging family members, disabled adult children and other loved ones. These services may include help with the basic activities of daily living, medical services coordination, medical supervision, administration of medications, as well as assistance with financial, legal, spiritual and emotional concerns. While these services are priceless, the cost has been roughly appraised at 250 billion dollars per year if the same services were provided by an outside source. The main family caregivers are frequently women – women that often work outside the home adding to the strain and stress of their role.

Bomas will present personal and professional experiences, offer insight into overcoming some of the challenges and barriers with caregiving … along with some of the positives, too. She will also outline the unique community resources in Marion that can benefit you and those you care for making everyone’s life just a little easier.

Bomas is a Licensed Social Worker with a Masters in Social Work Administration from The Ohio State University, and is currently completing her Licensed Independent Social Worker certification. Employed by OhioHealth Home Care as a social worker and bureau speaker, Bomas is also owner/consultant with Senior Care Informational Services.

A governor-appointed board member of the State of Ohio’s Board of Social Workers, Counselors, and Marriage Family Therapists, Bomas is a current member of the Marion County Council on Aging Task Force, the former director of the Marion County Family and Children First Council, as well as the former director of Admission, Marketing, Social Services and Adult Daycare for Griffith’s Healthcare, Inc.

Reservations for this event must be received by Wednesday, February 8. They can be made by sending an email to mrn.wbc@gmail.com or by calling Sherry Goodman, Membership Co-Chair, at 740-751-6950. Lunch events are held at META Solutions (formerly TRECA), 100 Executive Drive, Marion, with a price of $13 per lunch. Guests are welcome with an RSVP.

The Marion Women’s Business Council’s mission is to inspire women to reach their full potential through mentoring, networking, education, and recognition. WBC luncheons are held the second Monday of each month, September through May.

Anyone interested in joining may visit www.WomensBusinessCouncil.com for a membership application and a complete program schedule. Those interested in joining are also encouraged to attend a luncheon to find out more.