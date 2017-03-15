Art in the Park on Saturday

by

The Marion County Park District will two programs Saturday morning, March 18, 2017 at the Tallgrass Trail. Visitors may participate in either or both programs.

Nature Hike, 9 a.m. Naturalist James Anderson will lead a nature hike, searching for early signs of spring along the Tallgrass Trail. Appropriate for all ages. Meet at nature center.

Art in the Park, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Tallgrass Trail nature center. Guests are invited to stop in and use their crafting skills to make a cherry blossom tree. This craft is geared for older children and adults.

The Tallgrass Trail, located at 2093 Holland Road West, is wheelchair accessible. There is no charge for either event.