Bank robbery suspect arrested

by

The Marion Police Department said that they have arrested a suspect in the Wednesday robbery of the Huntington Bank location in downtown Marion.

On March 29, 2017 at about 4:00pm, officers from the Marion Police Department responded to Huntington Bank for the report of a robbery that had just occurred. Investigators said the suspect provided a note demanding money and was given an undisclosed amount.

Through the investigation, police developed a suspect and on Thursday, March 30, at about 12:00pm, that suspect was arrested in the 200 block of West Columbia Street.

Heather L. Rizzo, 43, was taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center on an initial charge of robbery.