Barber submits resignation as City Schools’ superintendent, headed to Tiffin

by

Marion City Schools Superintendent Gary Barber has announced his intention to resign at the end of his current contract year on July 31, 2017.

“When I came to Marion four years ago my assignment was to bring change to the district and put in a framework for achievement, and I think we have accomplished that goal,” Barber said in his announcement to the Marion City Schools Board of Education. “It’s time for me to move on to another district that can use my talent to effect change.”

Board President Steve Williams agreed with Barber’s assessment.

“Gary Barber was a real catalyst for change in our district,” Williams said. “He will be leaving us well positioned for the future and has given us sufficient notice so that we will be able to find a successor who will build on the accomplishments of the past four years.”

Barber has been instrumental in establishing the district’s Four Pillars for success that includes Literacy Collaborative at the elementary level, the Diploma Plus Acceptance program at the high school, and Next Generational Learning Environments and The Leader in Me throughout the district. His efforts have attracted statewide recognition to the district.

Other accomplishments include partnering with Marion Technical College to launch Graduate Pathway to Success, an early college program that allows incoming ninth graders to earn credits towards an associate degree while still in high school. Marion City Schools also launched GEAR UP, a program that encourages high school students to gain acceptance at a two- or four-year college, the military or a high paying career. In the case of GEAR UP, the most recent figures provided show 70 .8 percent of Harding’s senior class applying for college and 63.2 percent have gained acceptance.

“That’s a remarkable turnaround,” Williams said.

Barber said, “I am particularly proud of the fact that we have moved the graduation rate from 76.3% when I came here to 88.8% this year.”

Barber came to Marion four years ago from Big Walnut School District where he served as assistant superintendent for six years. Prior to that he served as an assistant principal and high school principal in the South-Western City School District.

In his announcement, Barber commended the hard work of the board, staff and community in getting the district to where it is today.

“I have appreciated the support I have received and know great things will continue to happen here in Marion,” he said.

Barber plans to take his skill set for change to his next position as superintendent of Tiffin City Schools in northwest Ohio.

“While we hate to see him go, we knew this day would come,” said Williams. “The good news is that Gary leaves us with a strong team in place to continue the work he started. The board will immediately put in place a search team that will conduct a statewide search for the district’s next superintendent.”

“We are pleased with progress of the district but know there is much work yet to be done,” Williams added.