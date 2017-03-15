Care-Line celebrates 40 years of service to Marion

by

Care-Line, Marion’s 24 hour Information and Referral Crisis Hotline has turned 40. On March 7, 1977, Care-Line answered its first call.

Care-Line is an important part of Marion counties emergency services and Care-Line volunteers continue to provide vitally important and needed services every day.

Care-Line volunteers are special people. Consider becoming part of a team that listens and cares.

You can signup to become a telephone help-Line volunteer. You will receive training and an opportunity to know what great feeling that comes when a life has been saved, a crisis has been averted, or a hurting person has been helped to survive the day.

For more information, call Linda Harris at 740-387-5210, ext. 1246.