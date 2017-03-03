Cast announced for local production of dinner theatre comedy, “The Altos: Like the Sopranos Only Lower”

by

Clare Cooke returns to the director’s chair to lead a veteran cast in the hilarious interactive mystery spoof, which is a takeoff on the HBO series “The Sopranos.” A Palace Production of “The Altos: Like the Sopranos Only Lower” will take place in the Palace Theatre May Pavilion on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, 2017. Seating is limited for this Dinner Theatre production, and expected to sell out. Patrons are encouraged to order tickets early.

“Anyone who liked watching ‘The Sopranos’ will like this play,” Cooke said.

Being a fan of the series isn’t required to enjoy the interactive event where the audience becomes part of the show – which is a funeral wake for local mob boss, Tony Alto. Those who attend the Dinner Theatre production are drawn into the action by a cast of crazy characters who include Doug Ford as Tony Alto, Joni Carlson as Toffee Alto, Chris Wiley as Chris Alto, Mike Cochran as Father Flip, Bruce Cudd as Uncle Senior, Sharon Gale as Nona, and Margie Bowman as Dr. Malaise.

The mystery comes in when guests at the show try to figure out which cast member tried to off the crime boss. At the end of the show, the audience will vote on who they think killed Tony Alto and why.

Tickets are $40 which includes dinner and the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. with light appetizers and cash bar available. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served in courses throughout the show. “The Altos” is sponsored by Mary H. Hollaway and Kathleen E. O’Shea Funds at Marion Community Foundation and supported by Ohio Arts Council. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.